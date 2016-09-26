Fleeing driver calls 911: Just mail me the ticket

A woman was arrested Monday morning after a brief pursuit with the Washington State Patrol through west Olympia.
A state trooper had tried to pull over the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 5, but the driver fled the scene, according to Trooper Todd Bartolac.
During the pursuit, the driver dialed 911 and said she refused to pull over because she was late for a psychological evaluation. She wanted the state trooper to just mail her the ticket, Bartolac said.
He said her vehicle’s speeds “never exceeded 60 mph” during the pursuit.
The woman was stopped near Capital Mall Drive and Cooper Point Road shortly before 9 a.m. Bartolac said she was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, cleared for release, then booked into Thurston County Jail on one count of eluding law enforcement.
Troopers had to use force during the arrest, and the woman slipped out of handcuffs at one point, Bartolac said. No other injuries were reported.
Comments