3 days after car wreck kills his girlfriend, he makes it to the road for help

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast Pause

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

4:15 Prep Countdown: Looking ahead to week 4

3:18 Prep Countdown: Week 3's statistical stars

3:46 Prep Countdown: Interview with Southridge head coach Keith Munson

4:31 Prep Countdown: Blowouts abound in small school matchups