Watch this 14-year-old rock the national anthem on his electric guitar

There was no controversy about this national anthem.
Before the Royals-White Sox game on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., 14-year-old Aidan Fisher performed the national anthem in a Jimmy Hendrix style: on an electric guitar. But it wasn’t any guitar: It was a Royals guitar.
And Fisher knocked it out of the park.
Here is what Fisher tweeted today while at Kauffman Stadium (and his Twitter account notes that he is 14 years old, not 11 as had been previously reported):
#NationalAnthem for @Royals #guitar #anthem #kid #royals @prsguitars @Bev_Fowler_PRS @ghsstrings @Line6 @evhgear pic.twitter.com/VPMP8Avmn5— Aidan Fisher (@aidanrocksmusic) September 19, 2016
