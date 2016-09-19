National

September 19, 2016 5:49 AM

Search ongoing in Lake Superior for 3 missing boaters

The Associated Press
CHASSELL, Mich.

Authorities are searching Lake Superior for three boaters, including a 9-year-old boy and his father who didn't return from a fishing trip.

Family members called police when the boaters didn't return for a fish fry Saturday night. The trio had departed from Michigan's Upper Peninsula

U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Michael Jenkins says the search continued Monday morning by boat and helicopter. He says a small craft advisory was in effect on the lake, with 1-foot waves reported.

State police Sgt. Jamie Patterson says the lake may have been a bit choppy Saturday but the weather was "pretty decent."

The boy and his father are from Ishpeming. They were with a 61-year-old man from Atlantic Mine.

The search involves state police, the U.S. and Canadian coast guards and local police.

