Obama headlines DNC fundraiser for Clinton

President Barack Obama praised Hillary Clinton as a Democratic Party fundraiser as someone who cares deeply about making sure that the country works for everybody and not just a few.
And on the New York home turf of Donald Trump, Obama blasted Clinton's Republican rival as "the other guy" and said he's unqualified to be president.
Obama addressed about 65 people at the event at the home of restaurateur Danny Meyer.
Attendees contributed $25,000 while others paid up to $250,000.
Obama said Clinton's judgment has been "unerring." He also said she's been disciplined and "extraordinarily effective" in every job she's ever had.
