13-year-old boy fatally shot by police

A 13-year-old was shot dead by a police officer Wednesday night following confusion over a BB gun and an armed robbery.
Police in Columbus, Ohio were called to the scene of an armed robbery Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The robbery victim told police several young men had approached him demanding money, and one had a gun.
Officers approached three young men nearby, and two of them ran away, according to reports.
Police said Tyree King, 13, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers when one of the officers shot him. Police later determined it was a BB gun with a laser sight.
King was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.
The other boy with King was not injured and was released from police custody after questioning, pending further investigation.
No officers were injured, according to the Dispatch.
It’s nearly two years after Tamir Rice, 12, was shot and killed by police in Cleveland, a two-hour drive from Columbus. Rice was holding a pellet gun when an officer who had arrived to the scene seconds beforehand shot him.
Comments