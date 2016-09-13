How one advocacy group plans to battle weight bias in media

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast Pause

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

4:09 Prep Countdown: Looking ahead to week 3 of football season

3:19 Prep Countdown: Week 2's statistical stars

3:31 Prep Countdown: Interview with Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin

0:47 Sausage Fest volunteers prepare for 40th annual event at Christ the King School in Richland