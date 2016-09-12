Which of these weird town names is your favorite? We pick Booger Hole

Do you think that residents of Booger Hole, W.Va., tell people they live in a town named after nostril detritus?
Do you think they make great sandwiches in Mayo, Fla.?
Do you think there’s any fun to be had in Boring, Ore.?
We just joke, of course, which is easy to do with a new map from research and data firm Estately that shows the “Most Oddly Named Towns” in each of the 50 states.
It’s Flippin (Arkansas) funny.
“Americans use various methods to name their towns,” the company says on its website.
“Some choose to name it after a place they previously lived, some name it after a local geographical feature, and some take the bold step of naming it something so bizarre that it ensures their town sign will get stolen for generations to come.”
That must be a reference to Pee Pee Township, Ohio. Or maybe Beer Bottle Crossing, Idaho.
“Peruse the map ... and find yourself inundated with lols. After all, it’s hard not to chuckle when thinking of Ding Dong, Texas, Booger Hole, West Virginia, or Boring, Oregon, which apparently isn’t that boring, according to its residents,” wrote online men’s magazine Thrillist.
The Kansas town of Skiddy slid onto the map, and in Missouri Frankenstein scared up a spot.
Estately examined “dozens of maps to locate the strangest of them all,” and the names are all over the map, so to speak.
Names clearly influenced by food: Fries, Va.; Burnt Corn, Ala.; Weiner, Ark.; Red Onion, Kan.; Bacon, Texas; and Bread Loaf, Vt.
Animals are represented, too, as in Badger, Beaver and Chicken — and those are all in Alaska.
Body parts are paid homage with Colon, Mich.; Bald Head, Maine; Gums, Mo.; Scratch Ankle, Ala.; and Scarface, Colo.
We don’t understand an obsession with Satan, as in Devil Town, Ohio; Red Devil, Ala.; and Hell Town, Calif.
Friendship, Maine, sounds like much a more heavenly place to visit.
Andy’s Place in Nevada sounds like a friendly spot, too.
Then there are places you might not want as a return address.
We’re looking at you, Coward, S.C.
