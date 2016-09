What medical records say about Clinton’s health

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast Pause

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

1:38 Years of Hanford history moving to Richland facility

1:20 Pooch Plunge 2016

0:17 Large brush fire burns in grasslands near Canyon Lakes

0:43 Matthew H. de Vore speaks during his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder