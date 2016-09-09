NFL player takes a knee during anthem, then loses an endorsement deal

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall’s decision to kneel in protest while the national anthem played ahead of the team’s 21-20 victory over the Panthers on Thursday has cost him an endorsement.
On Friday, the Air Academy Federal Credit Union said it cut ties with the athlete over his action.
Marshall had not commented on AAFCU’s decision as of Friday afternoon, but said on Thursday night that he expected backlash, despite making clear that his protest was not meant to be a sign of disrespect to the military.
“I prayed long and hard about it and I felt it was the right thing to do,” Marshall told Sports Illustrated’s MMQB after the game. “It is what it is; I’m standing up for what I believe in. I know my family will support me.
“I’m not against the police. I’m not against the military. I’m not against America. I’m against social injustice. This movement is something special. People are going to bash me on social media but at the end of the day I’m going to go home and sleep peacefully knowing what I did was right. I will not lose any sleep.”
On Friday, Marshall retweeted messages of support for his action.
@BMarshh54 I'm an Iraqi vet and I fully support you, thank you for mentioning and standing up for vets. We do have it tough as well #22aday— Bobby Troxell (@bobcat2355) September 9, 2016
@BMarshh54 my husband, an Army vet, and I proudly support you, Kap, Eric Reid and all others using their platform to speak against injustice— Lauren M. (@lolomar10) September 9, 2016
Marshall’s protest follows those of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick and U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, both of whom also recently took a knee during the anthem to protest race relations in the United States.
Comments