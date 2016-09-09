National

September 9, 2016 2:35 PM

Woman arrested for stealing a D.C. police officer’s french fries

By Justin Wm. Moyer

The Washington Post

A Maryland woman was arrested for theft Wednesday after allegedly stealing three french fries from a D.C. police officer, police said.

About 9:40 p.m., a D.C. police officer was eating in a restaurant at 1110 U St. NW when a 26-year-old woman approached him and ate one of his french fries, a D.C. police spokesman said. Despite repeated warnings, the woman continued to eat the french fries, police said.

She was arrested for second-degree theft.

As a police report explained: “The listed offender appropriated the listed property without the consent of the listed complainant.”

The report also listed the stolen property as “French Fried Potato … quantity 3.”

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

View more video

Nation & World Videos