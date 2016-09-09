Spokesman: Driver shot at US-Mexico border still in hospital

A federal government spokesman says a pickup truck driver is hospitalized in stable condition after officers and a Border Patrol agent shot him at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 26-year-old Mexican national was shot multiple times Thursday at the checkpoint in Nogales after trying to evade agents and attempting to hit them with his vehicle. No agents were hurt.
Spokesman Lou Maheda of an interagency border task force says authorities aren't releasing the man's name or any additional information because the shooting is under investigation.
CPB officials say the driver swerved his vehicle and accelerated in an apparent attempt to hit border officers. He was airlifted to a Tucson hospital.
Maheda says a 16-year-old male passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.
