Cheerleader fighting cancer overwhelmed by football team’s moving gesture

Cheerleader Ashley Adamietz is used to showing support for the Cougar football team. But before last week’s game, they showed support for her.
Adamietz is battling leukemia and cried “tears of joy” when the players of the Foothill High School football team laid orange roses at her feet as they came onto the field before the game.
She found out she has leukemia last month and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments, according to her coach. Orange is the color for awareness of the disease and the football players wanted to publicly express their support of her fight against cancer.
"We took care of family business, before we took care of business on the field," said Foothill High School Head Coach Joey Brown, according to KRCR News Channel 7.
The cheerleader said on Twitter following the game, “I don’t know where I’d be without the support of my family, friends and most importantly my school.”
