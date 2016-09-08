‘She was terrified’: Abducted woman phones from her car trunk. But it was too late

Rita Maze was so panicked, her family in Montana struggled to make out what she was saying. The call might have been her one chance to survive, but the cell signal was dropping in and out.
Maze told them she knew that she was in the trunk of her Pontiac Grand Prix. She knew that a “large man in a black hoodie” had hit her over the head with something heavy, then stuffed her in the back of the car. She knew he had her gun.
The car was moving, she told her husband and daughter - but she didn’t know where it was going.
“She was terrified,” her daughter, Rochelle Maze, told the Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Washington. “He kept her in the trunk for 12 hours.”
But for 47-year-old Rita Maze, there was not enough time.
Police found her body just after midnight Wednesday in the trunk of the black Grand Prix near Spokane International Airport - 325 miles west of a rest stop where she was abducted, police told reporters.
In her final moments, desperate to survive, the elementary-school cook called her family in Great Falls, Montana, and tried to relay as much information as she could about what happened, relatives said.
She also managed to contact police.
Authorities have not said how Maze was killed. Investigators told the Great Falls Tribune that they have a “person of interest” in the case and have been reviewing surveillance video from a convenience store, but no arrests have been made.
No motive has been released in Maze’s abduction, which appears to be a random attack on a woman making a routine road trip, authorities said.
I told her that I loved her, and my dad told her that he loved her - and she said that she loved us. Rochelle Maze, kidnapped woman’s daughter
On Tuesday, she had traveled about 100 miles south to Helena to visit family members.
On the way back to Great Falls, she filled up on gas, then stopped at a rest area south of Craig, about 50 miles from her house, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told the Great Falls Tribune. Maze typically kept a gun in the car for safety.
Her family heard from her just before 11:30 a.m., Dutton told the Tribune. Nothing seemed amiss during that call; but then Maze went silent for hours, Dutton said.
She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
About two hours later, Rita Maze called again.
“I told her that I loved her, and my dad told her that he loved her - and she said that she loved us,” Rochelle Maze told NBC affiliate KREM.
“And then the phone shut off.”
Authorities said Rita Maze also used her phone to tell them she was abducted along the interstate, according to ABC affiliate KXLY. They used cell phone towers to narrow down her location and found her car in a parking lot in Spokane, the station reported.
Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department found Maze’s body in the trunk.
The FBI is now involved in the investigation because the suspect crossed state lines.
A GoFundMe campaign to support Maze’s family had raised more than $12,000 by Thursday afternoon.
“We need to do whatever it takes to make things easier for the family to grieve,” Shanley Day, the organizer, wrote in the description.
“Please pray for the Maze family, they need all the support and strength they can get right now,” she added.
Diane Benedict pledged $10 dollars and left a simple message:
“God help us all.”
Comments