Man shot the mother of his child 13 times in front of her kids, family says

A Little River woman was shot 13 times by the father of one of her children — a man who was arrested seven years ago for beating her while she was pregnant and who had recently texted her that he was going to shoot and kill her, family members said.
Shaqueenia Hanna, 35, was in critical condition Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her ex-boyfriend, Terrell Robinson, 31, who police and family believed committed the crime, is still on the run.
Four of Hanna’s kids six children were with her when she parked in her driveway. They spotted Robinson crouched around the corner of the house with a gun.
Family members said they heard their mom plead: “No, don’t do it. Don’t shoot me. Don’t kill me.”
They watched as he shot her 13 times, and they were the ones to call 911 as their mother lay bleeding in their driveway late Monday night, a tattoo of Robinson’s name covering her heart.
Police and family believe the shooting was a crime of passion. They’re not certain why Robinson shot Hanna, but said he began texting her threatening to shoot her this past weekend. Hanna’s fear was so extreme that she called police about a restraining order on Monday, and she was planning on filling out the paperwork on Tuesday.
Even so, Hanna’s sister Ciera Hanna said some family members tried to downplay the threats.
“They said, ‘Oh, he’s not serious. Don’t believe him. He won’t do it,’ ” Cierra said. “And he did it. He shot her. I wonder what they gotta say now.”
On Tuesday afternoon, police released a flier with Robinson’s photo and said he would be charged with attempted murder. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is also offering $3,000 for information that leads to the capture and conviction of Robinson.
Police aren’t the only ones looking for Robinson. A profanity-laced Facebook post from another of Shaqueenia’s sisters begs people to “F--- him Up then Call the Police.”
Cierra said her sister had a peaceful relationship with the father of her 6-year-old daughter, Trinity, after they broke up.
“They cared about Trinity,” she said. “They usually always were nice.”
While Shaqueenia was pregnant with Robinson’s child, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against a pregnant woman and aggravated assault with a firearm, records show. As a pre-trial condition, he was told to stay away from her, as is common in these cases. He pleaded not guilty and no action was taken.
Already in 2009, he’d been convicted of three counts of marijuana possession with intent to sell and, in a separate case, a charge of cocaine possession with intent to sell.
The first sign of trouble came in mid-July, when Robinson posted a meme showing a man armed to the teeth with all kinds of guns. The caption read “When she thinks you boo boo the fool, but you a demonic savage that will kill her if she entertain n-----.”
Shaqueenia was not dating anyone new, her sister said.
Even with the threat looming, Shaqueenia allowed Robinson to take their daughter to her half-sister’s birthday party Monday afternoon. Trinity was sleeping inside the home, Cierra said, when her dad opened fire on her mom.
Violence is not new to Cierra’s life but rarely does it hit this close to home. A few weeks earlier, Cierra made an impassioned Facebook post about the rampant gun violence in her Miami neighborhood. In recent weeks, drive-by shooters have killed an 8-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.
“Our youth, our babies are being killed off. Parents hearts are shuttered, families are being broken all because of senseless acts of violence,” she wrote. “It could be your son, daughter, mother, father, brother or sister next.”
Miami Herald staff writers David J. Neal and Charles Rabin contributed to this report.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
