He can't walk yet, but this baby can water-ski

Auburn Absher hasn’t taken his first steps yet — at about 6-and-a-half months old, he still can’t crawl in his family’s home.
But on Sunday, Auburn crossed about 150 feet in 30 seconds, thanks to his parents Rob and Heather, who filmed themselves teaching him to water-ski, according to ABC News.
In a video his father uploaded to YouTube, Auburn grips an improvised water-skiing frame made of PVC piping as his off-camera father pulls him through the waters of Falls Lake in North Carolina. Auburn, strapped in a bright orange life jacket and wearing yellow and blue swimming shorts, is trailed by his mother, who stops the ride when Auburn’s left hand finally lets go of the frame about 35 seconds in.
"He's got himself a death grip on that thing," Rob Absher told ABC. "His hands were not taped at all, he's actually holding on, he's got a real strong grip."
The Abshers are "really enthusiastic water sports people," he added, and had hoped to nurture the same enthusiasm in their child early. “I’ve always dreamed of doing it even before he was born," he told the network. "My wife was not too for it -- it seems worrisome for a kid to do it that young."
When Auburn was born eight weeks early on Feb. 25, his parents worried about his safety. But the child took to his feet quickly, trying to stand on his own and putting their fears to rest.
They began teaching Auburn to balance and grip a trainer ski during the summer.
"He started in the living room, and then a couple of days ago, we pulled him around the yard," Rob told ABC. They filmed Auburn at Falls Lake when family members came to visit for Labor Day weekend, he added.
Auburn’s parents said they plan to continue his training, in addition to other skills on land: crawling and walking.
