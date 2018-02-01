Support animals fly for free, but United wants proof and a promise

United Airlines announced Thursday that it is joining Delta Air Lines in tightening rules for passengers flying with emotional support animals, requiring proof of an animal’s health and a promise of good behavior before allowing it in the cabin.
Federal laws require airlines to permit passengers with disabilities to travel with service and emotional support animals in the cabin, though airlines can require a statement from a licensed mental health professional documenting the passenger’s need for an emotional support animal.
Both service and support animals fly in the cabin for free, unlike household pets, for which United charges a $125 fee.
But emotional support animals don’t always have the specialized training service animals receive, and airlines said that as support animals’ numbers have grown, so have problems with misbehavior and disturbances.
United carried 76,000 emotional support animals in 2017, up nearly 77 percent from the year before, and noted a significant increase in incidents involving the animals on board its aircraft, spokesman Charles Hobart said.
The Chicago-based airline said the new rules are designed to “better balance protecting our employees and customers while accommodating passengers with disabilities.”
Starting March 1, United customers who want to fly with an emotional support animal will need to confirm that the animal has been trained to behave properly in public and acknowledge their responsibility for the animal’s conduct, in addition to the usual 48 hours’ notice and letter from a mental health professional.
Passengers also will need to provide a health and vaccination form signed by a veterinarian, along with the veterinarian’s assurance there is no reason to think the animal will threaten the health and safety of others on board or cause a significant disruption.
The airline is not changing any rules concerning trained service animals, which don’t require advance documentation or notice unless the passenger is traveling to a foreign country with additional regulations.
United’s announcement came shortly after the airline’s decision to bar an emotional support peacock named Dexter from a flight leaving Newark last week put the airline in the spotlight.
The timing was a coincidence, Hobart said. United already had been working on the new policy, and Dexter wouldn’t have been allowed to fly as an emotional support animal under United’s existing rules for reasons including his size, something United had told his owner before they arrived at the airport, he said.
Other carriers, including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, also are reviewing policies around emotional support animals.
“It further illustrates the need for change, and the need to revise and enhance our existing policies so customers are certain what they can bring on board and for the overall safety and comfort of everyone on board the aircraft,” Hobart said.
Airlines can refuse service or support snakes, reptiles, ferrets, rodents, sugar gliders and spiders, along with animals that are too large or heavy, pose a threat to health or safety, or would disrupt service. United said Thursday it also excludes hedgehogs, insects, non-household birds, exotic animals and any animals that aren’t properly cleaned or carry a foul odor.
United’s new regulations are similar to those Delta announced earlier this month, which also take effect March 1. Delta also will require veterinary health records for trained service animals.
Delta said it carries nearly 250,000 service or support animals each year and saw an 84 percent increase in reported animal incidents since 2016, along with an increase in employee reports of service and support animals behaving aggressively.
“Ignoring the true intent of existing rules governing the transport of service and support animals can be a disservice to customers who have real and documented needs,” the airline said in a news release.
