Biggest hurdle for Trump’s border wall? The remote, rugged terrain

The border wall region, from the air In November, a video team from Brookings Productions visited the U.S.-Mexico border region and captured these aerial images of where President Trump has proposed to build his border wall. In November, a video team from Brookings Productions visited the U.S.-Mexico border region and captured these aerial images of where President Trump has proposed to build his border wall. Brookings Productions

