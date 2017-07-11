Lawyer that met Don Jr. had ties to Russian government, spy agency

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department Pause 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 1:42 Amazon gears up for Prime Day 2017 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 4:15 Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connect Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connect Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy