What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.
Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse

National

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse

A twin engine Learjet crashed into a warehouse in Carlstadt, New Jersey on May 15, killing both people aboard, according to media reports. Employees at a neighboring warehouse heard several explosions after the crash.

Nation & World Videos