Commercial blimp crashes near US open, spectators say

US Open spectators witnessed blimp catching on fire and crashing near the tournament Thursday.
The official US Open Twitter account said the blimp wasn’t affiliated with the tournament or FOX Sports and that first responders arrived at the scene. It appears only one person was injured.
A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene.— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the blimp was sponsored by PenFed Credit Union, and that one person, possibly the pilot, was transported by Flight for Life from the crash site. AirSign, an aerial advertising firm, was the company operating the blimp.
Earlier Thursday morning, AirSign tweeted a photo of the blimp that reportedly crashed.
The beautiful @penfed blimp is flying high over the US Open today! #PenFedBlimp #USOpen #USOpen2017 #ErinHills #golf pic.twitter.com/Ievl0TYJx5— AirSign (@AirSign) June 15, 2017
“It started deflating, and then it started going down,” Bryan Rosine told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “They were trying to give it some throttle and it didn’t go up. Then there was a bunch of kabooms and smoke clouds.”
Dan Coffey, owner of the Air Strip WN75 where the blimp took off from told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel these types of incidents are very uncommon.
“They were going to use it all week,” Coffey told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He was flying it for hours. I don’t know if the wind caught up with him or what.”
“This is an extremely rare accident,” he added.
Reports: The blimp caught fire and crashed at the #USOpen. Emergency crew is on the scene: https://t.co/Zh7wOrNtEl pic.twitter.com/nRihpgwlXy— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2017
Twitter users captured some of the crash, adding that they saw a person evacuating with a parachute.
Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu— madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017
@usopengolf #USOpengolf #blimp just crashed at the US Open. Pilot looked like he bailed out pic.twitter.com/X6MqxB6yWz— golfjunkie (@mikecastleberry) June 15, 2017
The annual golf tournament is in its 117th year and is located in Erin, Wisconsin.
This is breaking news and story will be updated
