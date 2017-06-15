Spectators watch as a blimp catches fire and crashes at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. Twitter/Adam Johnson via Storyful
June 15, 2017 9:58 AM

Commercial blimp crashes near US open, spectators say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

US Open spectators witnessed blimp catching on fire and crashing near the tournament Thursday.

The official US Open Twitter account said the blimp wasn’t affiliated with the tournament or FOX Sports and that first responders arrived at the scene. It appears only one person was injured.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the blimp was sponsored by PenFed Credit Union, and that one person, possibly the pilot, was transported by Flight for Life from the crash site. AirSign, an aerial advertising firm, was the company operating the blimp.

Earlier Thursday morning, AirSign tweeted a photo of the blimp that reportedly crashed.

“It started deflating, and then it started going down,” Bryan Rosine told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “They were trying to give it some throttle and it didn’t go up. Then there was a bunch of kabooms and smoke clouds.”

Dan Coffey, owner of the Air Strip WN75 where the blimp took off from told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel these types of incidents are very uncommon.

“They were going to use it all week,” Coffey told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He was flying it for hours. I don’t know if the wind caught up with him or what.”

“This is an extremely rare accident,” he added.

Twitter users captured some of the crash, adding that they saw a person evacuating with a parachute.

The annual golf tournament is in its 117th year and is located in Erin, Wisconsin.

This is breaking news and story will be updated

