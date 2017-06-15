Commercial blimp crashes near US open, spectators say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:21 Class of 2017 gets plenty of real-life advice 1:18 Newborns don Cavaliers onesies for NBA Finals 1:33 Drone delivers donuts to Denver’s mayor 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Spectators watch as a blimp catches fire and crashes at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. Twitter/Adam Johnson via Storyful

Spectators watch as a blimp catches fire and crashes at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. Twitter/Adam Johnson via Storyful