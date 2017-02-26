Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

Check out the progress repair crews have made to reinforce the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway. The spillway was damaged after days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second. The first minute of the video is the aftermath and reinforcement. The last 30 seconds of the video shows the water rushing over the spillway.
In a video taken from the driver’s cab of train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.
David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. Safety note: In the event of a tornado (ever), get to shelter like a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. Do not film the tornado!
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, Calif., in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.
The Canaveral Princess, a party fishing vessel operating out of Port Canaveral, Fla., had an encounter three days after Christmas with a 12-foot great white shark, which gulped one angler’s hooked mangrove snapper before slowly swimming off.
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.
John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95 on Thursday, Dec. 8. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.