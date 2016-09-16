Your next pair of shoes could come from a 3-D printer

0:18 Guy rides into Texas Taco Bell on a horse Pause

0:59 Dog, missing for almost seven years, reunited with owners in Texas

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

0:37 Baby warthogs leave the den for first time

2:27 Elie Wiesel dies at 87

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

3:23 27 victims of Orlando shooting remain hospitalized

6:57 California senators read Stanford rape victim's statement

5:32 Obama: Orlando shooting an attack on all of us

2:19 Sea lions, dolphins compete in Running Man Challenge