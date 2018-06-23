Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

June 23, 2018 09:23 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

03-20-25-28-29

(three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

02-11-12-13-23-24-27-35-36-38-40-43-55-56-61-63-76-78-79-80

(two, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

08-21-25-40-45-48

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty, forty-five, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

03-09-17-20

(three, nine, seventeen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

16-29-43-45-56, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

