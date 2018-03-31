Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 09:23 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

01-19-20-22-34

(one, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

10-11-14-15-20-22-26-29-30-33-34-42-44-45-50-59-62-68-72-80

(ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-two, eighty)

06-24-26-38-44-45

(six, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million

04-09-13-16

(four, nine, thirteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $612 million

08-24-52-55-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

