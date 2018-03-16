Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 09:42 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

05-06-09-16-18-23-24-31-33-34-43-47-57-60-62-63-64-67-74-77

(five, six, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

04-17-21-24

(four, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Estimated jackpot: $455 million

