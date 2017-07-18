Lottery

July 18, 2017 9:42 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-12-23-51-73, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(eight, twelve, twenty-three, fifty-one, seventy-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $232 million

