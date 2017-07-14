Lottery

July 14, 2017 9:36 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

11-12-24-32-73, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two, seventy-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

