WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
01-17-20-21-32
(one, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
04-07-20-22-23-24-29-32-36-43-44-45-46-47-52-62-65-67-74-78
(four, seven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
01-08-09-21-22-30
(one, eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $9.4 million
02-08-12-17
(two, eight, twelve, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
19-42-45-48-53, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
