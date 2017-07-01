Lottery

July 01, 2017 9:54 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

01-17-20-21-32

(one, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

04-07-20-22-23-24-29-32-36-43-44-45-46-47-52-62-65-67-74-78

(four, seven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

01-08-09-21-22-30

(one, eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $9.4 million

02-08-12-17

(two, eight, twelve, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

19-42-45-48-53, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(nineteen, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

