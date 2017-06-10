Lottery

June 10, 2017 9:06 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

05-19-24-31-35

(five, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

03-09-10-18-26-30-38-40-45-48-52-55-58-62-66-68-73-74-77-80

(three, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)

14-19-23-27-40-48

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million

12-18-19-21

(twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

20-26-28-32-38, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

