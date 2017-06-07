Lottery

June 07, 2017 9:17 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

11-12-21-28-34

(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

04-07-09-11-28-29-30-32-34-40-44-45-52-54-58-66-69-72-73-74

(four, seven, nine, eleven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four)

19-27-28-32-39-40

(nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $7.9 million

01-07-10-21

(one, seven, ten, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

05-21-57-66-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(five, twenty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lewis & Clark Elementary celebrates fitness achievement

Lewis & Clark Elementary celebrates fitness achievement 0:41

Lewis & Clark Elementary celebrates fitness achievement
Reach Museum bus tour of Richland Alphabet Houses 1:12

Reach Museum bus tour of Richland Alphabet Houses
Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos