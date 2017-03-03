Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
14-26-39-48-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
March 3, 2017 10:11 PM
