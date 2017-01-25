WA Lottery

Lottery

January 25, 2017 9:47 PM

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

Hit 5

03-06-21-24-36

(three, six, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Keno

03-06-08-14-19-22-28-32-35-36-39-43-46-51-52-62-63-69-71-77

(three, six, eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven)

Lotto

07-15-17-25-31-34

(seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Match 4

01-16-18-20

(one, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Powerball

18-28-62-66-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

