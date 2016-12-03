WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily Game
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
Hit 5
08-09-11-22-33
(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000
Keno
04-05-17-18-20-30-35-41-42-45-49-50-51-61-62-67-69-71-74-75
(four, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five)
Lotto
04-16-24-34-35-49
(four, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
Match 4
04-08-13-20
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball
08-10-26-27-33, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(eight, ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Comments