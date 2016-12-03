Lottery

December 3, 2016 8:57 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

Hit 5

08-09-11-22-33

(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $510,000

Keno

04-05-17-18-20-30-35-41-42-45-49-50-51-61-62-67-69-71-74-75

(four, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five)

Lotto

04-16-24-34-35-49

(four, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Match 4

04-08-13-20

(four, eight, thirteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

08-10-26-27-33, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(eight, ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Dental care for the poor in Guatemala

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos