WA Lottery

1:19 Kennewick Police Department hosts annual Cops & Kids event Pause

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:12 Lighted Boat Parade brings Christmas to the Columbia

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'