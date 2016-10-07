Lottery

October 7, 2016 8:49 PM

WA Lottery

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

Keno

14-16-17-18-20-22-25-28-41-42-44-46-47-50-52-53-54-61-62-78

(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-eight)

Match 4

05-11-17-18

(five, eleven, seventeen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

24-37-42-50-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

