PNNL plans joint research with University of Alaska Fairbanks

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland will work with the University of Alaska Fairbanks on hydropower generation, marine renewable energy and underwater technology development research.
The institutions have signed a five-year agreement to form research teams, jointly request funding and establish joint graduate student research and faculty appointment programs.
The partnership will tap unique facilities at the two research institutions.
PNNL operates the Department of Energy's only marine research facility, the Marine Sciences Laboratory in Sequim, Wash., and helps manage a comprehensive Arctic observatory on the North Slope of Alaska as part of DOE's Atmospheric Radiation Measurement Climate Research Facility.
The university has resources to conduct applied research on river and ocean energy generation and to test how small electrical grids function while using a wide variety of energy sources.
Initial collaborations under the agreement will focus on energy system reliability, aquatic environmental monitoring, underwater technologies and maritime security.
Future projects may involve using drones to monitor oil spill restoration and geographic information system technology to detect illegal fishing.
Comments