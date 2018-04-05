PNNL names new CFO as Conger retires

Tracie Cowen has been named the chief financial officer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory starting April 23.
She will replace Marty Conger, who after 42 years at PNNL plans to retire this year.
Cowen also will serve as associate laboratory director for business services.
PNNL’s Business Services Directorate is comprised of about 180 staff who oversee the laboratory’s $1 billion annual operating budget as well as all financial functions, from payroll to business development and analysis.
Cowen currently is division director for business development and analysis, her latest role during a 25-year career at PNNL and Battelle.
“Tracie has broad and deep experience in the business operations of national laboratories,” said PNNL Director Steven Ashby. “She will be instrumental in developing and implementing the laboratory’s financial strategy as we manage our expanding science, energy and national security programs.”
