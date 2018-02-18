Medicine engineered specifically for you? That’s PNNL’s goal

How disease develops and how it responds to treatment can be as different as people themselves.
That knowledge is inspiring a new medical discipline, precision medicine, that relies heavily on the type of scientific expertise and resources found at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
With the field still in its infancy, the national laboratory in Richland and Oregon Health and Science University in Portland are teaming up to combine resources and translate basic scientific discoveries into better patient care and results.
They have announced the Precision Medicine Innovation Co-Laboratory to learn more about how genes, and the proteins that tell cells what to do, allow disease to develop and spread in one person but not another, and how genes and cellular activity dictate how individuals respond to treatments.
PNNL will bring its international reputation for basic science and technology development to the team, said OHSU President Joe Robertson.
The Richland lab has expertise in making sense of huge collections of data and the cutting edge scientific equipment needed to analyze proteins and genes.
It has developed new technologies in mass spectrometry, chemical biology and bioinformatics to better understand biology.
“PNNL has a reputation for excellence in the technical skill sets required for precision medicine, specifically advanced ‘omic’ platforms that measure the body’s key molecules — genes, proteins and metabolites — and the advanced data analysis methods to interpret these measurements,” said Karin Rodland, director of biomedical partnerships at PNNL.
OHSU, which conducts biomedical research, will be able to advance science to practical use in clinical trials, with the goal of producing treatments customized to patients..
It has experience leading about 700 clinical trials.
OHSU researchers at the Knight Cancer Institute were the first to demonstrate the success of molecularly targeted chemotherapies in treating cancer.
“We have learned more about cancer in the last 10 years than in the previous 100 years,” said Christopher Corless, diagnostic laboratories medical director for the Knight Cancer Institute.
PNNL and OHSU have a history of working together on medical issues that include cancer, immunology and infection, and brain function.
In 2017, the Knight Cancer Institute teamed up with PNNL to collaborate on National Cancer Institute-sponsored clinical trials, focusing on acute myeloid leukemia.
The latest collaboration on precision medicine is expected to serve as a clearinghouse for researchers, matching them to experts at both OHSU and PNNL, and helping researchers find funding.
It also could help attract more top scientific talent to the Pacific Northwest, according to the new co-laboratory.
“Together, OHSU and PNNL will be able to solve complex problems in biomedical research that neither institution could solve alone,” Robertson said.
