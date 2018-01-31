PNNL and Huskies team up for cutting edge materials science

More Huskies will be roaming the research laboratories of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with the announcement on Wednesday of a joint research institute in materials science.

The collaboration will bring together the strengths of the University of Washington and the Department of Energy national lab in Richland to advance development of materials for energy, telecommunications, medicine and other fields.

The joint institute is being called NW Impact, short for Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology.

PNNL has some of the world’s most advanced scientific instruments on its campus, including electron microscopes and atom probes. UW is a world leader in materials science and chemistry, said Ana Mari Cauce, UW president, speaking in Richland.

“By combining ideas, talent and resources, I have no doubt our two organizations will find new ways to improve lives and provide our generation of materials scientists with valuable research opportunities,” said Steven Ashby, PNNL director.

