More Videos

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Pause
PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science 3:43

PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope 0:07

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

Microbes in flux 1:19

Microbes in flux

From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage 1:00

From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock 2:33

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

Real-time Four-Dimensional Subsurface Imaging 2016 R&D 100 award winner 2:30

Real-time Four-Dimensional Subsurface Imaging 2016 R&D 100 award winner

The Inner Workings of Ovarian Cancer 2:32

The Inner Workings of Ovarian Cancer

How to make a battery in 7 easy steps 4:16

How to make a battery in 7 easy steps

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL 1:39

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL

The University of Washington and PNNL launched a joint institute, the Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology (NW IMPACT), that will focus on new materials to power discoveries and advancements that will transform energy, telecommunications, medicine, information technology and other fields. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
The University of Washington and PNNL launched a joint institute, the Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology (NW IMPACT), that will focus on new materials to power discoveries and advancements that will transform energy, telecommunications, medicine, information technology and other fields. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

PNNL

PNNL and Huskies team up for cutting edge materials science

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 31, 2018 12:53 PM

More Huskies will be roaming the research laboratories of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with the announcement on Wednesday of a joint research institute in materials science.

The collaboration will bring together the strengths of the University of Washington and the Department of Energy national lab in Richland to advance development of materials for energy, telecommunications, medicine and other fields.

The joint institute is being called NW Impact, short for Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology.

PNNL has some of the world’s most advanced scientific instruments on its campus, including electron microscopes and atom probes. UW is a world leader in materials science and chemistry, said Ana Mari Cauce, UW president, speaking in Richland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“By combining ideas, talent and resources, I have no doubt our two organizations will find new ways to improve lives and provide our generation of materials scientists with valuable research opportunities,” said Steven Ashby, PNNL director.

Check back for an expanded story.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Pause
PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science 3:43

PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope 0:07

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

Microbes in flux 1:19

Microbes in flux

From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage 1:00

From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock 2:33

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

Real-time Four-Dimensional Subsurface Imaging 2016 R&D 100 award winner 2:30

Real-time Four-Dimensional Subsurface Imaging 2016 R&D 100 award winner

The Inner Workings of Ovarian Cancer 2:32

The Inner Workings of Ovarian Cancer

How to make a battery in 7 easy steps 4:16

How to make a battery in 7 easy steps

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL 1:39

Yakama National Tribal School students visit PNNL

PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science

View More Video