In an image provided by the Carnegie Institution for Science, an artist’s rendering of the merger of two neutron stars. In a scientific first that set off a flurry of astronomic research, sensors at the LIGO observatory at Hanford helped detect the collision on Aug. 17. Such collisions are thought to have created much of the universe's gold, silver, uranium and other heavy elements.
In an image provided by the Carnegie Institution for Science, an artist’s rendering of the merger of two neutron stars. In a scientific first that set off a flurry of astronomic research, sensors at the LIGO observatory at Hanford helped detect the collision on Aug. 17. Such collisions are thought to have created much of the universe's gold, silver, uranium and other heavy elements. Robin Dienel Courtesy The Carnegie Institution for Science
In an image provided by the Carnegie Institution for Science, an artist’s rendering of the merger of two neutron stars. In a scientific first that set off a flurry of astronomic research, sensors at the LIGO observatory at Hanford helped detect the collision on Aug. 17. Such collisions are thought to have created much of the universe's gold, silver, uranium and other heavy elements. Robin Dienel Courtesy The Carnegie Institution for Science

PNNL

Not 1, but 2 Richland discoveries among world’s top science for 2017

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 22, 2017 12:35 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:53 PM

The Tri-Cities area was at the center of scientific achievement in 2017.

Science magazine named the first detection of gravitational waves from the massive, fiery collision of two neutron stars as its top 2017 scientific breakthrough of the year.

The gravitational waves were detected at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, or LIGO, at Hanford near Richland on Aug. 17. They also were detected at LIGO’s twin observatory in Louisiana and an observatory in Italy.

In another 11 hours, telescopes saw light from the collision. It was the first time that a cosmic event had been viewed in both gravitational waves and light, giving scientists a new way of learning about the universe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

LIGO previously had detected gravitational waves from the merger of black holes, but this was the first merger detected of neutron stars — the smallest, densest stars known to exist. The crash spewed material that radioactively decayed, creating gold and platinum.

Science magazine readers also were impressed by a detector developed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland for the universe’s shiest particles.

DETECTOR_1_
A neutrino detector that weighs just pounds rather than tons has been developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland and is advancing the knowledge of the universe.
Jean Lachat Courtesy of University of Chicago

It collected 24 percent of the public votes cast for the four finalists in Science magazine’s People’s Choice award.

That was not enough for it to be named People’s Choice, but it was enough for second place.

About 12,000 online votes were cast.

The winner, with 47 percent of votes cast, was a new gene therapy that is saving lives of babies born with a previously fatal inherited neuromuscular disease.

It was pioneered in France and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

The PNNL detector, which is about the size of a camp lantern, helps scientists better understand the universe by detecting evidence of neutrinos, one of the smallest particles known to man.

The new detector weighs just 32 pounds, while other neutrino detectors weigh tons. The small size allowed it to be placed near the Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee to find evidence of neutrinos before they scattered.

Scientists were able to observe the process of elusive, electrically neutral particles called neutrinos bouncing off the nucleus of an atom, as theorized 40 years ago.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY

Pause
Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley to be inducted into NFL's Hall of Fame 1:11

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley to be inducted into NFL's Hall of Fame

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope 0:07

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

Microbes in flux 1:19

Microbes in flux

From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage 1:00

From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock 2:33

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

Real-time Four-Dimensional Subsurface Imaging 2016 R&D 100 award winner 2:30

Real-time Four-Dimensional Subsurface Imaging 2016 R&D 100 award winner

The Inner Workings of Ovarian Cancer 2:32

The Inner Workings of Ovarian Cancer

  • Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

    A smartphone microscope created using Pacific Northwest National Laboratory plans captures the structure of a snowflake and then watches it melt.

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

View More Video