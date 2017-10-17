It’s only a test. Expect sirens to sound for Richland nuclear power plant

Sirens will sound in parts of Franklin and Benton counties on Thursday as part of an annual test associated with the commercial nuclear power plant near Richland.
Sirens are expected to be turned on multiple times from 10 a.m. to noon by Energy Northwest, the Department of Energy and county emergency response officials.
They will be heard within at least 10 miles of Columbia Generating Station, including along the Columbia River from the Vernita Bridge to Richland’s Leslie Groves Park.
People also are likely to hear them at the Horn Rapids Off-Road Vehicle Park and the firing range on Horn Road.
Voice announcements will be broadcast with each test of the siren to confirm a test is being conducted.
There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System mid-morning Thursday on radio and television stations.
