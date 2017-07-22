PNNL lending a hand — and technology — to first responders

PNNL’s Melanie Godinez and her colleagues partner with first responders to support a regional capability to deter the potential for illicit movement of radioactive materials within, and potentially through, the Puget Sound maritime environment with the intent to do harm. PNNL not only manages the purchase, inventory and distribution of the radiation detection equipment for law enforcement and fire agencies in the Seattle area, it also coordinates training and dock-side drills, like the one shown here.