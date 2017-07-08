PNNL recognized for work to help buildings nationwide conserve energy

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has been honored for bringing national attention to energy conservation and sustainability for buildings.
The International Code Council and Institute for Market Transformation jointly gave the Department of Energy national lab in Richland their 2017 Leadership in Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Award for government.
The award recognizes PNNL’s work over two decades to help develop and implement better building energy codes. PNNL analysis has found that implementing better building codes could save the United States enough energy between 2010 and 2040 to power 340 million U.S. homes.
PNNL supports DOE’s Building Energy Codes Program by participating in industry-led processes to develop building energy codes, analyzing the impacts of potential building code updates, and providing technical assistance and software tools to states that adopt and comply with the codes.
Bing Liu is the manager of PNNL’s building energy codes team. Additional staff honored include Rosemarie Bartlett, Mike Rosenberg, Reid Hart, Todd Taylor, Rahul Athalye, Pam Cole, David Conover, Mark Halverson, Vrushali, Mendon, Bob Schultz, Jian Zhang, Eric Richman, Yulong Xie and Yan Chen.
