Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland broke ground on a Collaboration Center in October 2016. A new draft environmental assessment covers additional development of the national lab’s campus over the next 20 years.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland broke ground on a Collaboration Center in October 2016. A new draft environmental assessment covers additional development of the national lab’s campus over the next 20 years. Tri-City Herald file
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland broke ground on a Collaboration Center in October 2016. A new draft environmental assessment covers additional development of the national lab’s campus over the next 20 years. Tri-City Herald file

PNNL

June 06, 2017 7:07 PM

PNNL meeting set on campus development study

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Department of Energy will hold a public meeting on Thursday to discuss a draft environmental assessment covering development of the Richland campus of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The plan gives few specifics, but covers constructing and operating PNNL research laboratories, office space and support buildings over the next two decades.

It also covers the possible decontamination and demolition of unspecified buildings if DOE determines they are no longer needed.

A meeting is planned at 2-4 p.m. and will be repeated at 7-9 p.m., in Room 120 of the Consolidated Information Center at Washington State University Tri-Cities, 2770 University Drive, Richland.

Comments will be accepted at the meeting. They also may be submitted until June 22 by emailing PNSOManager@Science.doe.gov or by mail to Tom McDermott, PNSO NEPA document manager, P.O. Box 350 K9-42, Richland, WA 99354.

The draft environmental assessment is posted at bit.ly/EAPNNL.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope 0:07

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope
Microbes in flux 1:19

Microbes in flux
Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock 2:33

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos