PNNL meeting set on campus development study

The Department of Energy will hold a public meeting on Thursday to discuss a draft environmental assessment covering development of the Richland campus of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
The plan gives few specifics, but covers constructing and operating PNNL research laboratories, office space and support buildings over the next two decades.
It also covers the possible decontamination and demolition of unspecified buildings if DOE determines they are no longer needed.
A meeting is planned at 2-4 p.m. and will be repeated at 7-9 p.m., in Room 120 of the Consolidated Information Center at Washington State University Tri-Cities, 2770 University Drive, Richland.
Comments will be accepted at the meeting. They also may be submitted until June 22 by emailing PNSOManager@Science.doe.gov or by mail to Tom McDermott, PNSO NEPA document manager, P.O. Box 350 K9-42, Richland, WA 99354.
The draft environmental assessment is posted at bit.ly/EAPNNL.
