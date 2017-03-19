Wang of PNNL receives chemical society ward

Yong Wang of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has received the American Chemical Society’s annual Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division fellow award.
A symposium in his honor will be held during the society’s national meeting in New Orleans.
Wang has served as the associate director of the Institute for Integrated Catalysis at PNNL since 2008 and is a laboratory fellow. He also has a joint position at Washington State University as the Voiland Distinguished Professor.
Wang is best known for his research in catalysis and reaction engineering for energy and renewable fuels and chemicals.
