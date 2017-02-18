PNNL’s Hoisie named to HPCWire list

Adolfy Hoisie, of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, was named to HPCWire’s 2017 prestigious list of “People to Watch.”
The list is an annual report of the researchers whose efforts are shaping the future of high performance computing.
Hoisie, a PNNL laboratory fellow and the chief scientist for computing research, leads the Center for Advanced Technology Evaluation at PNNL. It is a first-of-its-kind computing proving ground focusing on evaluating the technologies that provide the foundation for extreme-scale computing systems. The facility and its findings will be available to all Department of Energy national laboratories.
Hoisie is an internationally recognized leader in performance analysis, modeling and engineering of extreme-scale parallel computing systems and applications and system architecture.
Comments