PNNL explained in congressional letter to Trump

The Washington state congressional delegation stands ready to help advance policies of President Donald Trump that support Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, according to a letter U.S. senators and representatives sent Thursday.
The letter to Trump was signed by the state’s Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., plus the state’s nine other congressional representatives.
The letter provided an introduction to the Department of Energy national lab based in Richland, outlining the work it does and its importance to the state. Most of the lab’s 4,300 employees are based in Richland, but PNNL also has sites in Seattle and Sequim, Wash.
“PNNL is a major economic driver in the state of Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest, and … is one of the largest employers in central and eastern Washington,” the letter said.
It is DOE’s premier laboratory for chemistry, environmental sciences and data analytics, the letter said.
The national lab is making significant contributions to modernizing and protecting the nation’s electric grid and to safeguarding nuclear materials and keeping them out of the hands of terrorists.
Comments