New PNNL director of human resources named

Cheri Collins Wideman was named director of human resources at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
She is a senior executive with experience in the chemical manufacturing, energy and food industries. She served in several key leadership positions at Philadelphia-based FMC Corp. Most recently she was director of FMC’s human resources for global corporate function and talent acquisition.
At PNNL she will lead a team of 65 professionals and direct the laboratory’s compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, diversity, leadership and staff development, work-based learning, labor relations and other key human resources functions.
Comments