PNNL

January 29, 2017 12:04 PM

New PNNL director of human resources named

Tri-City Herald

Cheri Collins Wideman was named director of human resources at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

She is a senior executive with experience in the chemical manufacturing, energy and food industries. She served in several key leadership positions at Philadelphia-based FMC Corp. Most recently she was director of FMC’s human resources for global corporate function and talent acquisition.

At PNNL she will lead a team of 65 professionals and direct the laboratory’s compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, diversity, leadership and staff development, work-based learning, labor relations and other key human resources functions.

Related content

PNNL

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos