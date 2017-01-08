PNNL researchers selected as AAAS fellows

Two staff members at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have been elected to the rank of fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a multidisciplinary scientific society.
A designation of fellow is the society’s highest honor and has been conferred on PNNL’s Morris Bullock and Jud Virden.
Bullock is a laboratory fellow and the director of the Center for Molecular Electrocatalysis, a DOE Energy Frontier Research Center led by PNNL.
He was recognized for his contributions toward developing a comprehensive understanding of how chemical and electrical energy is stored and used for applications in the development of nonfossil fuel sources.
Virden is the associate laboratory director overseeing PNNL’s energy and environmental research activities.
He was recognized for his leadership in developing solutions to clean energy challenges and developing partnerships that move technology into the marketplace.
PNNL now has 38 active staff members who hold the rank of AAAS fellow.
