PNNL science “art” to be exhibited in Olympia, Seattle

Visitors to the Washington state capitol building will see some of the most striking images created as part of scientific research at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
The exhibit of 3-by-4-foot canvass prints, called Science as Art, will be displayed in the capitol building in Olympia this month through March 3. Then the exhibit will move to Seattle’s Pacific Science Center from March 6 through April 8.
The images were selected as some of the best in the past three annual Science as Art contests at the Department of Energy national lab in Richland. Researchers submit photos, graphics and renderings from their work, many of them created using state-of-the-art scientific instruments.
The images selected for the exhibit showcase advances and discoveries in energy storage technologies, biofuel production, biothreat detection and other research.
To download a free calendar for 2017 with Science as Art images, go to www.pnnl.gov/publications/calendars/.
